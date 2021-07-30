Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,100 by Analysts at Credit Agricole

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Agricole from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of LON RKT traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,553 ($72.55). 1,908,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of £39.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,428.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.05%.

In related news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

