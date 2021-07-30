Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Lowered to GBX 8,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,572 ($72.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The stock has a market cap of £39.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,395.48.

In other news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

