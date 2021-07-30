Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%.

Shares of RRBI stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.05. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663. The stock has a market cap of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

