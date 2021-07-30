Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues Earnings Results

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.58. 554,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

