Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 3,350 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQM opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.51. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $151.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.