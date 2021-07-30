Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $461,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $68.22 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

