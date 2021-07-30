Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $130.38 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.