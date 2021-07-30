Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $233.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

