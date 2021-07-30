Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 522 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $332.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $335.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

