Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 6,161 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 137.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BigCommerce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of -67.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,914 shares of company stock worth $36,296,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

