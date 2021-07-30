Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

ZM opened at $386.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.67. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.