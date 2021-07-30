Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 92 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $245.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

