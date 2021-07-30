Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,183.91 ($28.53).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,096 ($27.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,949.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,108.43 ($27.55). The stock has a market cap of £40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

