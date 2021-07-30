Relx’s (RELX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.64. 59,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

