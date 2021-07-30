Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,242 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 6,331.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 99,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

