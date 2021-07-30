Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,100,000 after purchasing an additional 527,335 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,190,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,748,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

