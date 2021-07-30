Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $432,000 in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of TELA Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 141,020 shares of company stock worth $1,786,127 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

