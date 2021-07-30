Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $451,000 in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $338.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

