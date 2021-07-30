Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,184,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $91,445.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,996 shares of company stock worth $7,893,813 in the last 90 days. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.