Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 13,600 Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nortech Systems were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.41. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

