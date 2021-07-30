Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,355 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.26 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

