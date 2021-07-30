Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

RGEN opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.03. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $243.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

