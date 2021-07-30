Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. 47,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.02. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

