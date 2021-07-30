Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,913,000 after buying an additional 165,304 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 399.6% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

