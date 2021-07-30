Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.94) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.83). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($10.34) EPS.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

ARNA stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.