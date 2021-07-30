Research Analysts Set Expectations for FirstService Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$236.00.

Shares of FSV opened at C$235.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. FirstService has a one year low of C$147.94 and a one year high of C$239.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$847.22 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

