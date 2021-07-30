Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sims (SMSMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sims (OTCMKTS: SMSMY):

7/30/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

7/24/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

SMSMY remained flat at $$11.94 during midday trading on Friday. Sims Limited has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

