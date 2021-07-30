Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 420,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,532. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

