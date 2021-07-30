Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the June 30th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,388.3 days.
RSNHF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12.
Resona Company Profile
