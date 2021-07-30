Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the June 30th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,388.3 days.

RSNHF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

