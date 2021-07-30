Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.60. 29,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.