Reviewing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get QuantumScape alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 106.86%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -58.05 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 30.11 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -120.55

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.