Reviewing Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tokuyama pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOYA pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tokuyama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Tokuyama and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 8.13% 12.70% 6.46% HOYA 22.60% 19.29% 15.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tokuyama and HOYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokuyama and HOYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.51 $230.63 million $1.65 6.15 HOYA $5.17 billion 10.20 $1.18 billion $3.16 45.12

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HOYA beats Tokuyama on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier, as well as engages in the recycling and environment businesses. The Life & Amenity segment provides polyolefin film, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, ion exchange membranes, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, and microporous film. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants. This segment also operates Â’Eyecity', a chain of specialist contact lens stores. The Information Technology segment provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. This segment also offers imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. The Other segment provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, business application software, ERP solutions, and internet services; speech synthesis software; and cloud services. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

