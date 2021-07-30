RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Lowered to GBX 4,750

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,862 ($50.46) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,256.98.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

