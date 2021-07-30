Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.75

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$43.75 and last traded at C$43.62, with a volume of 24467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCH shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8751968 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

