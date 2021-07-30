Ricky Hopson Sells 360 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

