Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 562.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 562.25 ($7.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 701.60 ($9.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 644.12. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 548.40 ($7.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 704.20 ($9.20). The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.