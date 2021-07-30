Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

REPX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903 over the last 90 days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

