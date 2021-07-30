Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $3.76

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.76 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RIO opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.