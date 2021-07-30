Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $3.76

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.76 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RIO opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

