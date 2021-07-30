Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raises Dividend to $1.85 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) announced a special dividend on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.85 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20.

Rio Tinto Group has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rio Tinto Group has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.73. 50,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,862. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

