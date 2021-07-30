Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,997. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

