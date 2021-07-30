Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 263.0% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVE opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Riverview Financial has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Financial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

