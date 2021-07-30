Robert Chris Jordan Acquires 2,326 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $230.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

