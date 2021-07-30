Robert W. Baird Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $251.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $232.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

