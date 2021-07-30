Robert W. Baird Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $305.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYK. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.83. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

