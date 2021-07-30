Roche’s (RHHBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

