Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $270.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROK traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $308.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $304.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

