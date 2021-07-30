Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $203.99, but opened at $179.23. Rogers shares last traded at $184.51, with a volume of 1,177 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

