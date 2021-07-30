Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.80 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.64.

AIMC opened at $62.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,691,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 565,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,384 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

