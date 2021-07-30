Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:ROSS)

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

