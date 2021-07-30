Roth Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roth Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 11.9% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.33. 115,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,966. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

